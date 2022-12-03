Hacker cop facing more charges after breaking into women’s social media accounts, sharing photos

Read full article on original website
Ring camera footage shows fox stealing snacks left out for delivery drivers in NJ
A family from New Jersey wanted to thank delivery drivers during the busy holiday season so they left snacks outside their home, but they were soon in for a surprise.
WGAL
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pennsylvania State Police barracks ambush
The parents of a man convicted of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another eight years ago have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. The widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and Trooper Alex Douglass had alleged Eugene and Deborah Frein knew their son, Eric, was mentally unstable and dangerous but allowed him access to weapons.
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong NJ Couple
"Will" from "Marshall Van Lines" is actually Waled Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byWill Elfki (@habeebz/Instagram) What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Nearly five years ago, an Ocean County road department worker hosted a skit mocking the Lakewood Jewish community inside the garage at the Plumsted garage of the Ocean County Road Department. Now, spurred by a news story in Lakewood, members of the community are calling for the man’s job. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the employee donned a yarmulke and began a comedy skit mocking the Lakewood community after putting up a poster for “Adopt-A-Kollel” on the shop wall. The video was submitted to the Lakewood Scoop by ‘an anonymous former employee’. It is The post Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bucks Felon Had 'Ghost Gun,' Weapon-Making Lab In Apartment, DA Says
A convicted felon in Bucks County was sentenced to 10 years in jail after authorities found an illegal "ghost gun" in his home. Scott A. McCaughey, 65, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of prohibited firearm possession, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chris Christie’s niece arrested after kicking, biting deputies on plane “I know powerful people!”
The niece of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was arrested at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Thanksgiving Day after kicking and biting Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office Deputies in New Orleans. According to authorities, Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight back to New Jersey and asked a Latino family seated near her if they were smuggling cocaine. A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said crewmembers asked her to leave the plane after she started becoming irate as the plane left the gate, The pilot returned the plane to the gate and deputies attempted to escort the governor’s niece off The post Chris Christie’s niece arrested after kicking, biting deputies on plane “I know powerful people!” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
thelakewoodscoop.com
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]
An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
Agents arrest fugitive wanted for Colorado murder entering U.S. at border crossing
Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers arrest a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sherriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado on Thursday. According to the CBP, d a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. “Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado,” the agency said today. “While conducting our primary The post Agents arrest fugitive wanted for Colorado murder entering U.S. at border crossing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man lying in the middle of the road in downtown Lakewood early Monday morning. According to a video published of the incident, a man is seen walking across Clifton Avenue when he appears to have a medical episode of some kind. The man then stumbled before falling to the ground. Moments later, a dark sedan struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, realizing they had struck an object, slammed on the brakes, but continued traveling away from the scene of the crime. The man suffered a The post Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Authorities ID Remains Of Missing NJ Teen A Half-Century After She Disappeared
Authorities have identified the body of a North Jersey girl who was reported missing a half-century ago. On Easter Sunday 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family. The next day, she disappeared and was never heard from again. Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous...
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
