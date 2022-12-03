Read full article on original website
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement
Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie
BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating endangered 73-year-old missing person Minnie Pendergrass. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 2, 2022, at 2:37 p.m., on the 6100 block of Old York Road. She is 5’5″, 150lbs. Anyone with any information on Minnie’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘I Will Use Force’: Security Firm Head Hired To Protect Philadelphia Gas Station Gives Warning To Criminals
‘I Will Use Force’: Security Firm Head Hired To Protect Philadelphia Gas Station Gives Warning To Criminals Harold Hutchison on December 6, 2022 The head of a security firm hired to protect a Philadelphia gas station amid a surge in violent crime gave a warning to criminals during a Tuesday evening Fox News appearance, saying he will “use force” and “take action” if necessary. Neil Patel, the owner of a Karco gas station, hired the security firm after an ATM machine was stolen. The guards are heavily armed, carrying AR-15 rifles and shotguns while on duty at the station. “In The post ‘I Will Use Force’: Security Firm Head Hired To Protect Philadelphia Gas Station Gives Warning To Criminals appeared first on Shore News Network.
Allentown police searching for a black Cadillac wanted for hit and run
ALLENTOWN, PA – An investigation is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department into a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. On November 24th, at 0203 hours, an incident occurred at the intersection of 17th Street and Turner Street. A newer model black Cadillac with tinted windows struck the pedestrian. It is possible that the vehicle has now sustained damage to its front end. At the time of the accident, the pedestrian was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. After crossing Hamilton Street, the vehicle continued south to an unknown destination. The driver of the vehicle and the occupants of the The post Allentown police searching for a black Cadillac wanted for hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.
Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – When police were called to a home in Brick Township where two women were running an illegal puppy mill, the situation quickly turned into a dangerous hoarding environment for police and an army of volunteers who spent hours making sure every last animal was freed from the deplorable conditions inside the home. Associated Humane Societies Animal Control officers Maria Cymanski, Javier Vargas, and Luis Mercado went so above and beyond in assisting with the horrific hoarding situation in Brick, NJ, on Saturday, officials with AHS said this week. “We cannot comment on much about this situation, The post Animal rescuers battled through filth, feces, and urine to rescue hundreds of cats and dogs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township’s K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. “Thank you to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he The post Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman reported missing overnight in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old missing person Rogette Welton. She was last seen on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 6:30 a.m., on the 5100 block of Bingham Street. She is 5’5″, 125 lbs., medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair. Clothing description is unknown. She was last seen in her 2022 Chevrolet Equinox PA tag# LSV-4780. Anyone with any information on Rogette’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Woman reported missing overnight in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Alert: Woman reporting missing since November
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old endangered missing person Antoinette Fuller. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue. She is 5’8″, 158 lbs., dark complexion, black eyes, short low cut black hair and was last seen wearing a hat and possibly a jean jacket. Anyone with any information on Antoinette’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post Silver Alert: Woman reporting missing since November appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s last operating coal-fired electrical power plant imploded
SWEDESBORO, NJ – The only thing New Jersey wants coal-fired is its pizza. That’s because the last operating coal-fired power plan in the state was demolished this weekend. On Friday, officials gathered at the Logan Generating site in Swedesboro, to witness the implosion of the State’s last operating coal-fired power plant. A wailing all-clear siren was heard in the distance around the coal plant at 10:58 AM. Witnesses watched in awe as Mr. Fiordasilo pressed the symbolic demolition button and the coal plant and tall stack were imploded into a sliding heap symbolic of the importance of the event. Crews from The post New Jersey’s last operating coal-fired electrical power plant imploded appeared first on Shore News Network.
One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95
NEWARK, NJ – A traffic collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday night after a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic was struck by an oncoming truck. According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped on Interstate 95 around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Delaware House and Biden Welcome Center. In the same lane of traffic on I-95, a 2020 International box truck was traveling south. “The box truck’s front hit the Hyundai’s rear, causing both vehicles to collide with the right shoulder guardrail. Both vehicles struck the guardrail and came to rest off the The post One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police report missing 15-year-old in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have issued a bulletin reporting a missing teen in the city. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old missing juvenile Ahmair Harmon. He was last seen on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., on the 1500 block of Fairmount Street. He is 5’6″, 150 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, short black curly hair. Clothing description is unknown. Anyone with any information on Ahmair’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post Police report missing 15-year-old in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA – A record-setting lottery jackpot winning ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fat Wallet game has awarded its largest Fast Play progressive top prize ever worth $2,419,372. A Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold the winning ticket on Saturday, December 3. A $10,000 bonus will be awarded to Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, for selling the winning ticket. The previous record was set on May 28, 2022, when a lucky player won more than $1.9 million playing Top Dollar, a progressive jackpot game. In Fat Wallet, players can win progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. A Fast Play The post A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police allege that a shoplifting suspect sprayed a trooper with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop shortly afterward. According to police 37-year-old Rneisha Anderson was arrested along with a 17-year-old female accomplice. On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive in Newark, regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Reneisha Anderson, had removed merchandise from the store and fled to an occupied car waiting in the parking lot. “A trooper in the area located the vehicle and initiated The post Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 16-year-old male wanted for an earlier armed robbery was arrested by police in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon.ACPD Sergeant Christopher LoDico was investigating the robbery, and patrol units were dispatched to search for the suspect. Officer John Bell observed the suspect juvenile accompanied by a group of males in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue at 5:34 PM. As officers Bell and Ivan Cruz attempted to stop the juvenile, he began to walk away and refused to comply with their commands. During the course of the foot pursuit, Officer Bell observed the juvenile discard a loaded The post 16-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
