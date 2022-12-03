Read full article on original website
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland State Police ID Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Prince George's County
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle sporting new Jersey tags that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend. Investigators say that they are looking for a black...
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision With Overturned Vehicle and Entrapment on Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the I270 interchange on Southbound Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday morning around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person has been extricated after being trapped in their vehicle. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Bay Net
71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision
FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police
A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced. Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke,...
Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County
CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
Two injured in Arlington after crash nearly ends with SUV in creek
According to Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash took place on Friday, Dec. 2 near the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road. When fire department crews got to the scene of the crash, they found an SUV hanging on the rocks above the creek.
fox5dc.com
3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
carolinecircle.com
(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.
Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
Maryland Gambler Jumps In Front Of Vehicle To Stop It, Driver Hits Him Anyway
A man is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle he jumped out in front of in an attempt to stop it outside of the Maryland Live Casino, authorities say. The victim was reportedly hit by the suspect around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 after the victim followed the suspect outside, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
No signs of foul play after deceased 74-year-old man, car pulled from Potomac
Poolesville, MD – Police pulled a 74-year-old man from a car in the Potomac River at the end of Edwards Ferry Road on Sunday. Police responded to the report of a vehicle in the river and arrived on scene to located the elderly man dead inside the car. At approximately 10:38 a.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Rd. for the report of a car in the river. 74-year-old Johnnie Bouknight, of Upper Marlboro, was located deceased in the car. “The preliminary investigation by detectives does not indicate any The post No signs of foul play after deceased 74-year-old man, car pulled from Potomac appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Drunk passenger points gun at taxi driver on Belair Road, Nottingham storage unit burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 2, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole various items then fled the scene. At...
Woman struck police officer in car while fleeing domestic disturbance incident
GAMBRILLS, MD – Police in Gambrills arrested a 26-year-old woman after she attempted to strike an officer with h er vehicle while fleeing a domestic disturbance scene. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crain Highway for the report of a domestic violence incident. “Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the couple, at which time the female fled and entered a vehicle,” police said today in a statement. “As the officer approached the vehicle the female backed over the officer’s foot. The female fled in the vehicle after striking the officer. During the course of their investigation officers The post Woman struck police officer in car while fleeing domestic disturbance incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
