ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision With Overturned Vehicle and Entrapment on Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the I270 interchange on Southbound Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday morning around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person has been extricated after being trapped in their vehicle. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision

FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, MD – Somebody stole a deer carcass from a Cecil County butcher shop last weekend and the Maryland Natural Resources Police is now investigating. The deer was downed by a hunter, and now the butcher shop is offering a reward for information leading to its return or information regarding the suspects. Do you know anyone in the area who suddenly has an extra deer in their possession? Let the MNRP know. Around 6 pm on December 2, a hunter brought a white-tailed buck to Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop. According to store employees, the deer was last seen two The post Police investigating theft of deer carcass in Cecil County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
carolinecircle.com

(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.

Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
CORDOVA, MD
Shore News Network

No signs of foul play after deceased 74-year-old man, car pulled from Potomac

Poolesville, MD – Police pulled a 74-year-old man from a car in the Potomac River at the end of Edwards Ferry Road on Sunday. Police responded to the report of a vehicle in the river and arrived on scene to located the elderly man dead inside the car. At approximately 10:38 a.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Rd. for the report of a car in the river. 74-year-old Johnnie Bouknight, of Upper Marlboro, was located deceased in the car. “The preliminary investigation by detectives does not indicate any The post No signs of foul play after deceased 74-year-old man, car pulled from Potomac appeared first on Shore News Network.
POTOMAC, MD
Shore News Network

Woman struck police officer in car while fleeing domestic disturbance incident

GAMBRILLS, MD – Police in Gambrills arrested a 26-year-old woman after she attempted to strike an officer with h er vehicle while fleeing a domestic disturbance scene. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crain Highway for the report of a domestic violence incident. “Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the couple, at which time the female fled and entered a vehicle,” police said today in a statement. “As the officer approached the vehicle the female backed over the officer’s foot. The female fled in the vehicle after striking the officer. During the course of their investigation officers The post Woman struck police officer in car while fleeing domestic disturbance incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GAMBRILLS, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

120K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy