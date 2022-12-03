ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

Intoxicated woman arrested for knife attack

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested after she cut another person with a knife during an altercation in the area of Park Street on Monday. At approximately 4:04 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Park Street for an assault involving a knife. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who informed them that Kathleen Somers, 43, had engaged in a physical altercation with them. During the altercation, Somers produced a knife and cut them with it. As a result of the injuries observed by the officers, the victim’s statements were corroborated, and Somers was arrested for assault. The post Intoxicated woman arrested for knife attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Multiple police officers injured during assault while responding to disturbance call

CUMBERLAND, MD – Several Cumberland police officers were assaulted and required hospitalization after an incident that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 7:20 am, Cumberland Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bedford Street for a disturbance. The suspect confronted the officers when they arrived. In an attempt to arrest the individual, officers attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted and assaulted the officers. The suspect was taken into custody after additional officers were called to the scene. Several officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital due to non-life-threatening The post Multiple police officers injured during assault while responding to disturbance call appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.”  The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
FireRescue1

Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital

KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
wccsradio.com

SHETLER TRIAL DELAYED AGAIN

With the exception of time spent in the hospital, this week Ray Shetler Jr. will have been in custody for one year and his trial on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted yet another request for a continuance. The trial is now scheduled for February 6th.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
MOOREFIELD, WV
