Intoxicated woman arrested for knife attack
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested after she cut another person with a knife during an altercation in the area of Park Street on Monday. At approximately 4:04 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Park Street for an assault involving a knife. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who informed them that Kathleen Somers, 43, had engaged in a physical altercation with them. During the altercation, Somers produced a knife and cut them with it. As a result of the injuries observed by the officers, the victim’s statements were corroborated, and Somers was arrested for assault. The post Intoxicated woman arrested for knife attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple police officers injured during assault while responding to disturbance call
CUMBERLAND, MD – Several Cumberland police officers were assaulted and required hospitalization after an incident that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 7:20 am, Cumberland Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bedford Street for a disturbance. The suspect confronted the officers when they arrived. In an attempt to arrest the individual, officers attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted and assaulted the officers. The suspect was taken into custody after additional officers were called to the scene. Several officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital due to non-life-threatening The post Multiple police officers injured during assault while responding to disturbance call appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
Woman allegedly shot her brother after they tried to get each other arrested for weed in Preston County
A woman was charged after troopers say she shot a man in the hand in Masontown.
Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.” The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
Greenbag Road murder case to go to grand jury, new details released in court
The case against the man charged with first degree murder after allegedly stabbing another man will go to a grand jury.
Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble
The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
2 women seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County
Two women were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning in Murrysville. The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on Route 22 in the area of Harrison City Road. One of the women was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage. She and another...
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
Nearly $3K worth of racing equipment stolen in Bedford County, state police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, […]
SHETLER TRIAL DELAYED AGAIN
With the exception of time spent in the hospital, this week Ray Shetler Jr. will have been in custody for one year and his trial on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted yet another request for a continuance. The trial is now scheduled for February 6th.
1 person flown to a hospital after vehicle, pedestrian accident in Fayette County
GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian accident in Fayette County, investigators said. Fayette County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Sixth Street in German Township at around 5:42 pm. Saturday. A member of the Adah Volunteer...
Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief
CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they were part of a rare rescue when they helped a horse out of a swimming pool. On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call regarding a horse that fell into a pool at a home on Green Springs Road.
2 killed, including Westmoreland County man, in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County late Friday. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash that happened in Jefferson Township near the border of Westmoreland and Somerset counties just after 9 p.m. Dustin Brant, 27, from...
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — An early morning fire damaged the boiler room at the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken processing plant in Moorefield Tuesday. The blaze was reported to Hardy County 911 at 1:35 a.m. at the plant on South Main Street. Flames were showing when fire crews from Moorefield and surrounding areas arrived on the scene.
