CUMBERLAND, MD – Several Cumberland police officers were assaulted and required hospitalization after an incident that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 7:20 am, Cumberland Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bedford Street for a disturbance. The suspect confronted the officers when they arrived. In an attempt to arrest the individual, officers attempted to take him into custody. The suspect resisted and assaulted the officers. The suspect was taken into custody after additional officers were called to the scene. Several officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital due to non-life-threatening

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO