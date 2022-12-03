Read full article on original website
Eastern Michigan headed west to Potato Bowl for 1987 California Bowl rematch vs. SJSU
For most teams, the grass is always greener with a bowl bid in hand. But for Eastern Michigan, it will be bluer. EMU, which plays its home games on the gray turf at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, will head west to the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, to take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Lake Orion at Oxford boys basketball
Lake Orion opened up the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 with a 50-37 win at Oxford.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
The Oakland Press
Gas prices continue fast fall in Michigan
The price of a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline continues to decline across the state of Michigan, though motorists may be noticing a wider discrepancy in pricing. According to AAA Michigan, the average price of a gallon of unleaded had fallen 20 cents in just one week. And while the month-over-month price shows the recent rapid decline, the overall inflationary increase of the past year lingers.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids
A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
Mysteriously put on paid leave
Good morning, it's Tuesday! Former Department of Natural Resources employee Ann LeClaire still doesn't know exactly why she was placed on paid administrative leave in June 2021. But she's not alone. Records show Michigan spent more than $5 million paying state employees on administrative leave last year. Not all paid leave is quite...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
The Oakland Press
Gesher to host virtual support program for Michiganders struggling with food costs
With inflation still running high, many Michiganders may be concerned about their ability to pull off the holidays this year. Whether planning to host family or friends for a festive holiday dinner, or simply trying to feed your family on top of the many other expenses that come along with the holiday season, Gesher Human Services has some tips on how to make it happen.
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Clarkston man killed after walking into pathway of pickup truck
A Clarkston man died the day after walking into the path of a pickup truck while crossing a roadway in Lapeer County, officials said. According to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Avery, 75, struck the driver’s side front corner of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado while crossing M-24 south of Burnside Road in Deerfield Township on Dec. 3. He had been heading from a home to his vehicle in a plaza’s parking lot when the collision occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The roadway has no street lights, officials said.
