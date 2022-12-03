ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?

On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
theadvocate.com

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
KTBS

Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls

Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
KPEL 96.5

Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge

Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
WAFB

COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

