What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
ktalnews.com
7 NWLA schools recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campuses in reading and math
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools from 21 parishes as Louisiana Comeback Campuses, including seven in NWLA. In a release, the LDOE said these schools had exceeded pre-pandemic levels in reading and math. This comes amid challenges due to the pandemic...
KTBS
Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls
Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, talks to the soul of Louisiana’s music scene with Jay Dardenne. Thomas and Dardenne will appear in the new documentary "Why Louisiana ain't Mississippi .. or Any Place Else!" on Louisiana Public Broadcasting next week. (Image provided by Louisiana Public Broadcasting)
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
NOLA.com
French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement
With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge
Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
ancientpages.com
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Superintendent Patrick Jenkins awarded Superintendent of the Year
The Louisiana Superintendent of the Year is from right here in Acadiana. St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins was awarded the special honor on December 1, 2022.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
