Adair County, OK

Hays Post

20-year-old dead after head-on crash on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 20-year-old Trey Cunningham of Grove, Oklahoma, was northbound on U69 Alternate one and one half miles north of U.S. 166 Highway. The car crossed...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
news9.com

Hundreds Gather To Honor Muskogee Tow Truck Driver

Family and friends gathered Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Muskogee to honor 31-year-old John Alic Mills. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was loading a car onto a wrecker last Saturday along Highway 169 in Wagoner County when a driver went off the road and hit him. Mills worked for Red Beards Towing in Muskogee where his name is now on display in his memory. More than 80 wreckers staged outside the church in his honor.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
5newsonline.com

Police: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'

OKMULGEE, Okla — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy...
GORE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KTTS

Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Pregnant Mother

(KTTS News) — A woman charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman from Arkansas has pleaded not guilty in federal court. Amber Waterman is charged with abducting Ashley Bush and shooting her to death. Bush and her baby were found dead in different locations in McDonald County. Federal prosecutors say...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
classiccountry1070.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KRMG

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK

