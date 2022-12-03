Family and friends gathered Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Muskogee to honor 31-year-old John Alic Mills. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was loading a car onto a wrecker last Saturday along Highway 169 in Wagoner County when a driver went off the road and hit him. Mills worked for Red Beards Towing in Muskogee where his name is now on display in his memory. More than 80 wreckers staged outside the church in his honor.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO