Donald P. Becker, 90, of Hospers, IA passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers with Father Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Hospers. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Hospers. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

HOSPERS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO