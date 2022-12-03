Read full article on original website
Donald P. Becker
Donald P. Becker, 90, of Hospers, IA passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers with Father Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Hospers. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Hospers. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Chanz Jaminet – Citizen of the Day
Chanz Jaminet of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Chanz is a farmer, employed at Gengler Feed Service and today is his birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Weekend Celebrations
There were two big events to celebrate the season in Le Mars. The lighted Christmas parade was staged Saturday night. The Winter Wonderland opened Saturday and Sunday, and will be open next Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, from 5:30 to 8:30, at the Fairgrounds. Photos courtesy of the...
Randy Stabe – Citizen of the Day
Randy Stabe is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, December 5, 2022. Randy is owner of Stabe Auction & Realty. He was selected as one of the Honorees for this year’s Hero Game held in November. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 6
The Le Mars City Council will hold a public hearing on December 20, to consider plans, contract and project estimate for a bridge repair project along 24th ST SW. Bids will be opened January 22, and will be considered by council on February 7. The estimated cost of the repairs is some 141-thousand dollars, and will be paid for through the city’s Road Use Tax Fund.
KC Phon a thon Check Presentation
Sunday morning during the Le Mars Knights of Columbus Breakfast with Santa. Le Mars Knights of Columbus presented a check to Life Skills, Shelly Thomson, $42,560.00. Amount collected during the KC Phon a thon in September.
KLEM News for Monday, December 5
The Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting no till and strip till cost share signups for producers who have land in the Deep Creek-Willow Creek watershed. Watershed project coordinator Shay Kamstra says this program has been going on since 2014. Cost share is limited, and is...
