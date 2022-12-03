Read full article on original website
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
WSAZ
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
wchstv.com
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
WSAZ
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
Inmate sentenced for weapon possession at FCI McDowell
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison, with the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the […]
UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries
12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
WTRF
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
lootpress.com
Princeton police searching for teen who’s been missing since Dec 3
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a hoodie. Please contact Princeton Police if you know where she is or see her.
Beckley woman sentenced for role in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, a Beckley woman was sentenced today, December 5, 2022, for her role as a straw firearms purchaser in a Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking crime. Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, of Beckley, was sentenced today to five years of federal probation for making false statements in acquisition of […]
wchstv.com
Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
wchstv.com
Police investigating after shots fired at Charleston apartment building early Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person fired shots Monday morning at a Charleston apartment building. The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building along Washington Avenue in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. Investigators said no injuries were reported. No suspect is currently in...
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
