Fayette County, WV

woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Inmate sentenced for weapon possession at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison, with the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Princeton police searching for teen who’s been missing since Dec 3

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen. Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a hoodie. Please contact Princeton Police if you know where she is or see her.
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
CHARLESTON, WV

