The Reason an Extra Red Bulb is Included in Your Holiday Lights
This is a big weekend for Christmas decorations around South Louisiana and the world. Those who celebrate the season by stringing up holiday lights have no doubt encountered a bit of a conundrum without even knowing they were staring at a mystery. Let's face it, if you put up Christmas...
14 Actors Who Starred In Major Movie Franchises, Got Paid, Then Went To Indie Films
After saying goodbye to his role as the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe went against expectations and chose to pursue indie movies instead of vying for a role in another major franchise.
Movie Trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’ Promises Humor, Horror, and Gore
Yesterday, the Internet lit up over something called "Cocaine Bear." If you missed it, it isn't a metaphor for anything. It is a movie title that gives you exactly what's advertised: a bear that does entirely too much cocaine. If you didn't catch the trailer when it dropped yesterday, you...
Two Short Prayers for Finances, Success & Joy This Holiday
The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year but occasionally adulthood realities get in the way of all the joy the holidays bring. Financial stress, the work involved in pulling off a successful family gathering and relationship wows can all take the holidays from a ten to a one real quick. It's going to be okay. Take a deep breath and believe.
