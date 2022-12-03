ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WT heads to National Title game with four-set win over Mo.-St. Louis

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh6v7_0jWExiCf00

SEATTLE — For the first time in 13 years, the West Texas A&M volleyball team is going to the national championship.

Thanks to a 22-kill, six-block performance from Torrey Miller, the No. 9 Lady Buffs knocked off No. 7 Mo.-St. Louis 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 in an NCAA Division II Final Four match Friday night inside Royal Brougham Pavilion.

This will be the first trip to the finals since 2009 for WT and fifth overall. It previously won the National Championship in 1997, 1991 and 1990.

Texas UIL High School Football Playoffs: Canadian vs. Wall, Dec. 2

In addition to Miller's outstanding effort, Hereford graduate Taytum Stow was sensational as well. She finished with 13 kills and 11 blocks and became the first WT player to record double-digit blocks in a single match since 2018.

Kayla Elliot contributed 11 kills and two blocks while Camy Jones chipped in nine kills and two blocks.

WT will face off against top-seeded and No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul (31-5), which swept Cal State LA a night prior, in a Saturday afternoon match.

Full results will be available at www.amarillo.com/sports and the Monday edition of the Amarillo Globe-News.

Check out the Double T scoreboard removal from Jones AT&T Stadium at Texas Tech

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT heads to National Title game with four-set win over Mo.-St. Louis

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy