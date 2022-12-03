SEATTLE — For the first time in 13 years, the West Texas A&M volleyball team is going to the national championship.

Thanks to a 22-kill, six-block performance from Torrey Miller, the No. 9 Lady Buffs knocked off No. 7 Mo.-St. Louis 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 in an NCAA Division II Final Four match Friday night inside Royal Brougham Pavilion.

This will be the first trip to the finals since 2009 for WT and fifth overall. It previously won the National Championship in 1997, 1991 and 1990.

In addition to Miller's outstanding effort, Hereford graduate Taytum Stow was sensational as well. She finished with 13 kills and 11 blocks and became the first WT player to record double-digit blocks in a single match since 2018.

Kayla Elliot contributed 11 kills and two blocks while Camy Jones chipped in nine kills and two blocks.

WT will face off against top-seeded and No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul (31-5), which swept Cal State LA a night prior, in a Saturday afternoon match.

Full results will be available at www.amarillo.com/sports and the Monday edition of the Amarillo Globe-News.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT heads to National Title game with four-set win over Mo.-St. Louis