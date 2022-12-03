In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.

