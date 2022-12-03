Read full article on original website
foxsportstexarkana.com
Henderson defeats the Pleasant Grove Hawks 58-55 boys at PG Middle School Gym
The Henderson Lions defeated the Pleasant Grove Hawks 58-55 in a boys varsity basketball game Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Middle School Gym. Henderson was led by Jordan Smiley who scored 25 points including 5-threes. Van Landon scored sixteen. The leading scorer for the Hawks was Trevon Ellis with 16 points....
foxsportstexarkana.com
Fouke Lady Panthers down McLeod and maintain perfect record
The no. 3 ranked Fouke Lady Panthers went on the road and defeated the McLeod Lady Longhorns 57-37 Tuesday. The Lady Longhorns maintained their perfect record with the win. The Fouke Lady Panthers are 10-0. Mallorie Scoggins led the Lady Panthers in scoring. The leading scorer for the Lady Panthers...
Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback Set to Leave Texas A&M Aggies After 2022 Season
In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.
foxsportstexarkana.com
BROOKE USREY SIGNED SOFTBALL LETTER OF INTENT WITH HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Redwater, TX – Redwater High School Senior, Brooke Usrey signed her Letter of Intent to play softball with Henderson State University (NCAA D2) last Friday, December 2. The signing event was held in the Redwater Junior High School Gym. Usrey is the daughter of Amy and Scott Usrey. She...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
magic1029fm.com
2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana
2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
KLTV
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
Kait 8
UPDATE: Missing man found near home
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
