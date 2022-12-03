ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AR

foxsportstexarkana.com

Fouke Lady Panthers down McLeod and maintain perfect record

The no. 3 ranked Fouke Lady Panthers went on the road and defeated the McLeod Lady Longhorns 57-37 Tuesday. The Lady Longhorns maintained their perfect record with the win. The Fouke Lady Panthers are 10-0. Mallorie Scoggins led the Lady Panthers in scoring. The leading scorer for the Lady Panthers...
FOUKE, AR
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback Set to Leave Texas A&M Aggies After 2022 Season

In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.
LONGVIEW, TX
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
PITTSBURG, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
magic1029fm.com

2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana

2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kait 8

UPDATE: Missing man found near home

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing man. According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Anderson, of Heber Springs, was found by his brother near their home and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Anderson was originally reported...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness

SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX

