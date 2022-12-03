Read full article on original website
PG Lady Hawks take down Pine Tree
The Lady Hawks evened their record with a lopsided victory defeating Pine Tree 60-24 at PG gym in Texarkana Tuesday. Kenasia Henry started the game going coast to coast for the layup scoring the first 8 points for the lady hawks on her way to a team high 14 points. The Lady Hawks shot well all night with some great defense. Leading the way for the Hawks was Henry with 14. Adi Koller, Emma Henard, and Reese Gibbs all had 9 points. Madison Carpenter with 8, Autum Crouch with 6, Winter Crouch with 6 and Rashila Williams with 2.
Fouke Lady Panthers down McLeod and maintain perfect record
The no. 3 ranked Fouke Lady Panthers went on the road and defeated the McLeod Lady Longhorns 57-37 Tuesday. The Lady Longhorns maintained their perfect record with the win. The Fouke Lady Panthers are 10-0. Mallorie Scoggins led the Lady Panthers in scoring. The leading scorer for the Lady Panthers...
Texarkana, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hawks QB Ahkhari Johnson named co-offensive player of the year
Pleasant Grove Hawks quarterback Ahkhari Johnson was named 7-4A co-offensive player of the year. Fox Sports Texarkana and ESPN Texarkana learned about the honor bestowed upon Johnson less than 24-hours after his final game of the season Friday, a regional final defeat at the hands of the Carthage Bulldogs. Johnson,...
BROOKE USREY SIGNED SOFTBALL LETTER OF INTENT WITH HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Redwater, TX – Redwater High School Senior, Brooke Usrey signed her Letter of Intent to play softball with Henderson State University (NCAA D2) last Friday, December 2. The signing event was held in the Redwater Junior High School Gym. Usrey is the daughter of Amy and Scott Usrey. She...
Lambert named UAHT Dean of Student Services
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Reginald earned a Bachelor of...
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?
When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
TEXARKANA COLLEGE EXPANDS ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY AND HVAC TRAINING PROGRAMS- ENROLLING NOW FOR SPRING 2023 START DATE
Texarkana, TX-Dec. 5, 2022- A new training facility for careers in Electrical Technology and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is opening in Spring 2023 on the Texarkana College campus. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will be home to the expanded hands-on learning labs equipped with brand-new state of the...
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Christmas kicks off in Texarkana Today – Monday December 5th
TEXARKANA, TX- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana
2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company Will Relocate Facility; Move Headquarters to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) as the newest Corporate Citizen moving on to its property. As part of this relocation, ESD will bring ~$363 million in total contract values with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas.
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
Suspect arrested in Sunday shooting
22-year-old Daevion Williams was arrested today in connection with the murder of Joseph Ross. Ross was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning and was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. In 2007, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (then the University of Arkansas...
Texarkana teen sentenced for murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem was convicted Friday after a four-day trial in the Oct. 25, 2021 shooting death...
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Cancer patient collecting LEGOs to help other kids fighting the disease
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A young Southwest Arkansas cancer patient is opening her heart to help other kids fighting the disease. And she’s doing so with a popular toy. “They are so cool; I love them,” Emma Cooley said. The 6-year-old kindergarten student in the Spring Hill...
