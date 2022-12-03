Read full article on original website
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Baaba Maal talks 'Wakanda Forever' soundtrack
The top film at the box office this first weekend of December was not, as you might expect, a holiday film, but the second installment of the Black Panther franchise, "Wakanda Forever." It's earned nearly $400 million already and, like its predecessor, is breaking records at the box office. (SOUNDBITE...
Swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought
ROBIN WILLIAMS: (As Mork) Shazbot - I missed. MCKAY: And I'd also seen "Battlestar Galactica," and there's this word, frak, which functions as a swear word. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BATTLESTAR GALACTICA") EDWARD JAMES OLMOS: (As Admiral William Adama) You're both frakking cowards. MICHAEL HOGAN: (As Saul Tigh) Watch your...
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
How one artist took on the Sacklers and shook their reputation in the art world
The first couple times I talked with photographer Nan Goldin, I saw her rage and frustration over the prescription opioid epidemic that derailed her life and killed tens of thousands of Americans. "I've never seen such an abuse of justice," Goldin told me. She was talking about members of the...
