Did you know that Carol of the Bells comes from Ukraine?. Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych wrote Shchedryk in 1916, originally as a winter folk song. The Ukrainian National Chorus brought the carol to the U.S. a few years later, when they performed it during a concert at Carnegie Hall in October 1922. It was the first stop on their tour of North America, as part of a cultural diplomacy mission. At that time, Ukraine was working to assert its independence and define its own identity (it would end up becoming part of the Soviet Union in December 1922).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO