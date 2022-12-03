Read full article on original website
German soccer facing day of decisions on coach, league CEO
BERLIN (AP) — German soccer faces a day of decisions amid questions over the futures of both national team coach Hansi Flick and league chief executive Donata Hopfen. The German soccer federation was meeting Wednesday to discuss the fallout from Germany’s early World Cup exit and simmering issues of discontent among Bundesliga clubs and teams from the second division.
World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard retires from international soccer
Belgium forward Eden Hazard will retire from international soccer, he announced Wednesday morning on social media.
