ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

German soccer facing day of decisions on coach, league CEO

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer faces a day of decisions amid questions over the futures of both national team coach Hansi Flick and league chief executive Donata Hopfen. The German soccer federation was meeting Wednesday to discuss the fallout from Germany’s early World Cup exit and simmering issues of discontent among Bundesliga clubs and teams from the second division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy