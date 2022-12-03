Read full article on original website
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason reflects on his career
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks with NPR about growing up in a house filled with music, playing at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and performing some of his favorite pieces.
How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals
Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
Swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought
ROBIN WILLIAMS: (As Mork) Shazbot - I missed. MCKAY: And I'd also seen "Battlestar Galactica," and there's this word, frak, which functions as a swear word. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BATTLESTAR GALACTICA") EDWARD JAMES OLMOS: (As Admiral William Adama) You're both frakking cowards. MICHAEL HOGAN: (As Saul Tigh) Watch your...
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
Fight over seats could define future of iconic San Francisco movie theater
If the Castro Theatre didn't exist, then neither would Sophia Padilla. "I always joke that I was conceived at the Castro Theatre," said the San Francisco resident, who happened to be passing by the iconic, one-hundred-year-old movie palace on a recent afternoon while out walking her dog. Padilla said her...
