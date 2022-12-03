ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 1

Related
Connecticut Public

Actress Kirstie Alley died Monday at age 71

Stars who worked with actor Kirstie Alley are paying tribute after her death yesterday. Ted Danson, who worked with Alley on the TV sitcom "Cheers," told People magazine that he's, quote, "grateful for all the times she made him laugh." Jamie Lee Curtis, who was Alley's co-star on "Scream Queens," wrote, she was a beautiful mama bear in real life. And she added that they agreed to disagree about some things. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this remembrance.
KANSAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy