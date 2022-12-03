Read full article on original website
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
Actress Kirstie Alley died Monday at age 71
Stars who worked with actor Kirstie Alley are paying tribute after her death yesterday. Ted Danson, who worked with Alley on the TV sitcom "Cheers," told People magazine that he's, quote, "grateful for all the times she made him laugh." Jamie Lee Curtis, who was Alley's co-star on "Scream Queens," wrote, she was a beautiful mama bear in real life. And she added that they agreed to disagree about some things. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this remembrance.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals
Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
Fight over seats could define future of iconic San Francisco movie theater
If the Castro Theatre didn't exist, then neither would Sophia Padilla. "I always joke that I was conceived at the Castro Theatre," said the San Francisco resident, who happened to be passing by the iconic, one-hundred-year-old movie palace on a recent afternoon while out walking her dog. Padilla said her...
