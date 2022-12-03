ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard

Layoffs have been sweeping the tech industry in recent weeks. Those job cuts weigh heavily on immigrant workers in the U.S. on H1-B visas. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy

CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
Morning news brief

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
What Iran has planned for its morality police

Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle

Former President Donald Trump has a true knack for keeping himself very relevant in the political news realm, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicate his chance of getting back to the White House is shrinking. Trump’s latest instance of headline-grabbing folderol involves his weekend statement on Truth Social calling for “the termination of all […] The post Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority

What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions

In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt

2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin

That is sound from the Chinese Communist Party's memorial service that was held this morning for one of its former leaders, Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. Jiang helped to oversee the country's economic transformation during what is now seen as a time of relative freedom.
China announces a roll-back of its strict anti-COVID-19 measures

BEIJING — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. The National Health Commission in a 10-point announcement on Wednesday stipulated that COVID-19...
