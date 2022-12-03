Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
GOP reps warn ESG efforts could violate antitrust laws, demand answers from key players
GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee are warning that efforts to get coporations on the same page to advance ESG goals may violate federal antitrust laws.
Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard
Layoffs have been sweeping the tech industry in recent weeks. Those job cuts weigh heavily on immigrant workers in the U.S. on H1-B visas. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive
WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Lamont’s goal is growth. The policies? A work in progress
With a focus on economic growth and continued fiscal stability, Gov. Ned Lamont has broadly defined the goals of his second term while offering little hint as to how they might be achieved. His reelection victory is a month behind him, the start of his second term a month ahead....
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle
Former President Donald Trump has a true knack for keeping himself very relevant in the political news realm, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicate his chance of getting back to the White House is shrinking. Trump’s latest instance of headline-grabbing folderol involves his weekend statement on Truth Social calling for “the termination of all […] The post Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of tax fraud in a long-running scheme that continued into the time that Donald Trump was in the White House. A jury in New York found the former president's company guilty on all counts. Here's Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaking with reporters.
Carvana plunges 45% as major creditors reportedly form pact to cooperate on restructuring
Carvana's corporate debt issue maturing in 2029 is trading at just 32 cents, distressed levels that are associated with an imminent bankruptcy filing.
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt
2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world
With Chinese leaders expected to further loosen the country's notoriously strict COVID policies, how could a rise in cases affect Chinese citizens and the global economy?
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin
That is sound from the Chinese Communist Party's memorial service that was held this morning for one of its former leaders, Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. Jiang helped to oversee the country's economic transformation during what is now seen as a time of relative freedom.
China announces a roll-back of its strict anti-COVID-19 measures
BEIJING — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. The National Health Commission in a 10-point announcement on Wednesday stipulated that COVID-19...
OMG — Can You Believe How Much We Spent in 2022?
The ongoing pandemic has radically altered our way of living -- and our way of spending, and 2022 has been a rocky year for consumers, mostly because of inflation, which went through the roof. In...
A congressional report says financial technology companies fueled rampant PPP fraud
A sprawling congressional report accuses several little-known financial technology companies, or fintechs, of reaping "billions in fees from taxpayers while becoming easy targets for those who sought to defraud the PPP," or Paycheck Protection Program. PPP provided more than 11 million potentially forgivable low-interest loans to small businesses to help...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0