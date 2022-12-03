I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO