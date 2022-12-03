Snowmobilers are complaining? Where I come from the snowmobilers and the hunters are the same people. Are they really complaining about themselves? I haven’t seen enough snow for snowmobiling on Xmas week for years. I know for sure the farmers hate snowmobilers who destroy their fields because of lack of snow. I call bs on the writer’s lack of knowledge on sleds or hunting. Putting the city above the rural here in Ny again. Thanks Hochul nice to know you have our interest at heart just like cuomo.
snow machine and ski centers whine and complain and yet ny doesn't get the snow pack for the support and general speaking usually a warm up around that time
opt out doesn't mean the samething. it means left up to the districts. however, the governor has no power over the Department of Environmental Conservation they do not follow state rules they get rules from federal guidlines passed by congressional. Also, you didn't mention the new bill passed removing old law. what you did as a writer was play on fears by writing what ifs rather than absolute facts and proof. Hunting won't change the reason for extending to maintain overpopulation of deer, so either you hunt them or some smuck hits them with vehicle.
Related
Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
Christmas at Utica City Hall returns on December 8th
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
NY Civil Liberties Union blasts group trying to stop I-81 project
Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 10