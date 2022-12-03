ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 10

Lisa Reisman
3d ago

Snowmobilers are complaining? Where I come from the snowmobilers and the hunters are the same people. Are they really complaining about themselves? I haven’t seen enough snow for snowmobiling on Xmas week for years. I know for sure the farmers hate snowmobilers who destroy their fields because of lack of snow. I call bs on the writer’s lack of knowledge on sleds or hunting. Putting the city above the rural here in Ny again. Thanks Hochul nice to know you have our interest at heart just like cuomo.

Reply(4)
3
Theo Sayles
3d ago

snow machine and ski centers whine and complain and yet ny doesn't get the snow pack for the support and general speaking usually a warm up around that time

Reply
3
J D
3d ago

opt out doesn't mean the samething. it means left up to the districts. however, the governor has no power over the Department of Environmental Conservation they do not follow state rules they get rules from federal guidlines passed by congressional. Also, you didn't mention the new bill passed removing old law. what you did as a writer was play on fears by writing what ifs rather than absolute facts and proof. Hunting won't change the reason for extending to maintain overpopulation of deer, so either you hunt them or some smuck hits them with vehicle.

Reply
2
Related
Syracuse.com

Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)

In response to Steve Featherstone’s article, “1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it” (Dec. 3, 2022):. Legislation allowing counties the ability to opt out of the holiday hunt was a product of multiple groups, one being NYR’s Against a Longer Deer Season. This group represents sportsmen, deer hunting groups, other outdoor user groups, foresters and landowners negatively affected by extending deer season through the December holiday week.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Christmas at Utica City Hall returns on December 8th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mayor Palmieri has announced the annual Santa Claus visit at Utica City Hall for Christmas will be taking place this year on Thursday, December 8th. Mayor Palmieri and family invite the public to the free annual event, which has attracted hundreds of attendants across Central...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?

Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York

New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
103.9 The Breeze

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Renew 81 promotes ‘selfish, narrow, 20th century outlook’ (Your Letters)

I shall try to be civil in my critique of the group that has brought the frivolous lawsuit to stop progress of a project so long in the making and a project that will be the making of Syracuse (”Group headed by former police chief asks state judge to stop I-81 project in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022). It has always been my understanding that most of the traffic would travel on Interstate 481 at 65 mph — mostly to bypass the downtown community grid. From I-481 (coming from the south) there are several exits affording entry into the city just north of the short length of the community grid. Take I-690 into the city and north to Destiny USA; take the next exit at Kirkville Road; the third exit at the Thruway; and the fourth exit at Collamer Road (leading to Northern Boulevard) — then you are at I-81 north or south, then on to the rest of I-481 leading you to Clay and all the development related to Micron. Drivers coming from the north on I-481 have the same choices.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State

Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
Lite 98.7

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities

New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy