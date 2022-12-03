Read full article on original website
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper. 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows. 18 to 21. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the. upper...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS. EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit. Counties, including Maple...
