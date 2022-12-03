ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS. EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit. Counties, including Maple...
SEATTLE, WA
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...

