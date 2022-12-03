ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Negotiations continue ahead of Minnesota nurses strike deadline

Minnesota nurses and several hospital systems are set continue bargaining on new contracts this week — ahead of a potential strike by some 15,000 union nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association has set a strike date for next Sunday, Dec. 11, if agreements have not been reached with 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities metro and the Duluth area.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckersasc.com

Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center

Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
STILLWATER, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna

The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Approves THC Licensing Ordinance

New Hope is the latest city to take steps in passing a licensing ordinance to regulate businesses that could potentially sell products containing THC, the primary intoxicating ingredient in hemp and marijuana plants. Cities are choosing to approve ordinances following the July 1 state law that legalized THC edibles and...
NEW HOPE, MN
rejournals.com

An end to the days of soaring multifamily rents in the Twin Cities?

The multifamily market in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market has been hot for a long time, with demand for apartment units almost as strong as the demand for industrial assets in the Twin Cities region. But Apartment List’s December 2022 rent report suggests that the local multifamily market might be cooling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

