Threats against president land Georgia man in prison

MACON — A Georgia man has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill the President of the United States and blow up the White House, following an investigation that included multiple death threats issued against local judges, law enforcement and a threat letter containing a white powdery substance sent to the U.S. Courthouse in Macon.

Travis Ball, 56, of Barnesville was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $7,500 fine by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after he previously pleaded guilty to threats against the president. There is no parole in the federal system.