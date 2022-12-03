Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Shop with a Cop project receives $5000 donation
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) is gearing up for their annual “Shop with a Cop” project for Christmas. This project, which has been off and on for several years, has been put on by PCPD annually for the last seven years. The project received a big...
Ponca City News
Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday
Body Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday, Dec. 2 to walk through all of the 15 programs that were featured. This is part of a two-day period that provided tours to over 700 extra students of the PTC campus from area partner schools.
Ponca City News
Jeanne Roby Freeman
Ponca City resident Jeanne Roby Freeman, 73, ended her journey and met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her most precious blessings from above, her three children, when her story on Earth ended. Jeanne was born on June 22, 1949 in Ponca City,...
stillwaterliving.com
Classic Cinema at the Stillwater Community Center features holiday classic
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Classic Cinema at the Center and a Perennial Christmas Favorite. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) arrives Friday, December 9 at 7 pm in the Winfrey Houston Auditorium at the Stillwater Community Center located at 9th and Duck. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Department Store are the backdrop for this story which questions the existence of Santa Claus. Starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle.
Ponca City News
Dorothy Buck
Dorothy Buck passed away peacefully in Durham, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New York, graduated from Rice University and obtained two Masters degrees from the University of Texas. She lived in Ponca City for 41 years. She spent her time and energy giving to...
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
Ponca City News
Eudene “Dene” Stacy
Eudene “Dene” Stacy (88), wife, mother, Granny, friend, and inspiration to all. An amazing woman who could have done anything, but she chose to love her husband and raise her family – devoting everything to them. She was born April 6, 1934, in Onia, Arkansas, to Marvin and Ezia Fletcher, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. On November 6, 1952, she married Robert John “Bob” Stacy. They began their lives together in Ponca City, OK, where they started their family. Later, they moved to Odessa, Texas where they raised their children, and then retired in the Lake Texoma area. Within the past few years, they moved to Edmond, OK to be with family.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:48 a.m. police responded to Canterbury and Pecan for a report of juveniles attempting to break into a vehicle. At 4:25 a.m. Tonkawa police requested an officer make contact with a driver involved in an accident who was being treated...
Ponca City News
Fresh Start
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. 2. Cover and refrigerate. 3. Toss before serving. Fresh Start is a free program taught by Nutrition Education Assistants (NEAs). By participating in this program you will learn how to make healthier food choices, plan low-cost meals, stretch your food dollars, prepare new foods, read food labels, and more. If you are interested in participating in this free nutrition program, please contact Lori Evans, Nutrition Education Assistant with the OSU Community Nutrition Education Programs. The office is located at the Kay County OSU Extension office, 201 S. Main St., Newkirk, Oklahoma 74647. You may call the office at 580-362-2200 or email lori.evans@okstate.edu.
Ponca City News
Phyllis Arlene Jones
Phyllis Arlene Jones went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2022. She was born October 15, 1934 in Park, Nebraska, on a farm. As a young girl she enjoyed riding horses with her cousin, Ruby, and they would often spend the days laughing. She married Haden T. Jones on September 7, 1952, and remained married until his death in 2014. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling, singing, friends, playing cards, and sharing their faith.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
enidbuzz.com
No Criminal Conduct Found At Enid Public Library
ENID, OK - At the November 16th library board meeting, allegations of criminal conduct by library employees involving social media software, principally a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney. These allegations were immediately referred to the Enid Police Department. The police department investigated the allegations and found no evidence of criminal conduct.
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
kaynewscow.com
Perry resident among three killed on plane crash
CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
Ponca City News
Ponca Enterprise Gaming Board supports tribal elders
Body The Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma established the Ponca Enterprise Gaming, LLC and from that the Fancy Dance Casino was established and open for operation in September of 2020. The casino is located off of Interstate 35 just north of Perry, Oklahoma. The Ponca Tribe was very active in Indian Gaming in the 1980’s and was one of the first tribes in the State of Oklahoma to offer high-stakes bingo. As bingo eventually became an obsolete form of Indian gaming, the Ponca Tribe was without casino operations for a number of years prior to the development of the Fancy Dance Casino. One of the core tenants of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), enacted by Congress in 1988, is to promote economic development, tribal self-sufficiency, and strong tribal government.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts
NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
