Influencer David Gokhshtein Believes Bitcoin Has Finally Reached Bottom

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
u.today

SHIB Metaverse Makes Announcement That Thrills Shiba Inu Community

u.today

Here’s How XRP’s Value Can Finally Be Realized: Max Avery

u.today

CEO of LYOPAY Luiz Góes on the Cover of IB Magazine

Luiz Góes is a business executive with a specialization in process management, leadership, and business implementation. He has worked in fintech management and has promoted several digital business consultancies. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in military science from Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 2008, and holds an MBA in public management. He also holds a Medal of Military Merit for excellent services rendered to the Brazilian Army.
torquenews.com

Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”

At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Vox Media Promotes Top Podcast Executives Ray Chao and Nishat Kurwa

Vox Media has promoted two of its top podcast executives, Ray Chao and Nishat Kurwa, to new svp roles overseeing video content and programming for the Vox Media Podcast Network, respectively. Currently the general manager of audio, Chao is expanding his purview to include Vox Media’s digital video business as svp and gm of audio and digital video. The executive first joined Vox Media in 2021 and has gone on to secure talent deals with Kara Swisher, Sam Sanders, Noel King and Ariel Helwani, as well as sales and distribution partnerships with existing shows like Marques Brownlee’s Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast;...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Christmas Rally Is Reportedly Imminent

It seems that more and more voices are predicting an imminent Bitcoin rally this year. Check out the latest reports below. A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year is predicting a Santa Claus rally for BTC. According to the latest reports, the pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave said recently that Bitcoin looks poised to take out the horizontal resistance of an ascending triangle pattern.
u.today

No, Metallica Are Not Giving Away Bitcoin and Ethereum

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica has issued a warning about cryptocurrency scammers who are trying to cash in the hype surrounding its newly announced album. The band has denied organizing cryptocurrency giveaways that recently started popping up on social media platforms. “Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams,” its statement says.
u.today

SHIB Has Added 250,000 More Users Despite Crypto Winter

u.today

Ripple CTO Explains XRP II, 1 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Another BTC Price Model Fails: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. After one of David Schwartz’s followers found a mention of XRP II in Ripple Labs’ official documents, Ripple CTO took to Twitter to explain what it is. According to Schwartz, XRP II is a separate legal entity controlled by Ripple Labs and needed to conduct separate, specific activities. In the next tweet, he separately clarified that XRP II is not a cryptocurrency but an LLC, which appears to have been previously named XRP Fund II. As stated in the original document, XRP II is involved in the sale of cryptocurrencies to third parties. Thus, this company was selling XRP in exchange for fiat money.
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

u.today

Veteran Bitcoin Wallet Casa Makes Surprising Announcement for 2023

Casa, one of the oldest and most reliable services for Bitcoin (BTC) self-custody, will start supporting Ethereum (ETH) as well. Major announcements are expected in 2023. Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist Jameson Lopp took to Twitter to announce that his wallet Casa is going to add support for Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency.

