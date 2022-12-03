ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Wayne Forella
3d ago

and will they be holding the gun responsible or the guy that pulled the trigger!?!?

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

