Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
Some restaurants offering take out or open on Christmas Day
Others offering events leading up to the holiday celebration. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Merry Christmas from the OBA Community Website. Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or you are a full-time resident, you’ll find several places open and ready to serve you for the holiday.
Christmas on the Coast
What is happening in the Orange Beach Area for the Christmas Season. Christmas on the Gulf Coast... The body content of your post goes here. To edit this text, click on it and delete this default text and start typing your own or paste your own from a different source.
Baldwin beach renourishment project in jeopardy of being pushed back a year
Rebuilding the beaches in Baldwin County is something that hasn't been done in 10 years but was supposed to get started later this month but that may not happen which could be devastating during the next hurricane season.
WALA-TV FOX10
More improvements coming to Gulf Shores Beach Walking District
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores is moving forward with the next phase of its Beach Walking District. The project will expand on the work already completed in phase one of the improvement project. The Beach Walking District is already integrated into the area closest to the intersection of...
City of Fairhope looking to stop invasive plant spread
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – They may look harmless, but plants like the camphor tree and the tallow tree, known as the “popcorn” tree, are creating problems in Fairhope. They’re spreading at a rapid rate taking over parks and affecting the growth of native plants. “If you don’t think about it you’re going to be in […]
Sweet stray terrier needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old terrier, all-American dog named Macaroon.
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
Costume workshop set for Orange Beach 'Little Mermaid performance
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – To fill a crucial role for an upcoming theatrical production, the Expect Excellence Community Theater is looking for volunteers to help make costumes for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” coming to the stage in February. The costumes will be worn...
Zydeco Crawfish Festival adding Friday night concert event
Saturday will be the same all-day live music and mudbug celebration. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Zydeco Crawfish Festival is expanding to two days iin 2023 thanks to a $30,000 grant from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism’s Sports and Events Commission. The dates for 2023 are April 21-22.
RV, mobile home parks booming in Baldwin County, and residents seem not to mind
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission last week considered two RV parks and a mobile home park, another type of development in the rapidly growing county. All of these parks would be more than 80 units: Grand River RV Park, which sits on Styx River outside of Loxley, would be 142 units, Graystone RV Park outside of Summerdale would be 88 units, and The Grove, a mobile home park outside of Magnolia Springs would be expanded to 177 units.
WALA-TV FOX10
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church spread some holiday cheer Saturday morning in Mobile. CityHope Church in Mobile held its 19th annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event. The effort, also underway the CityHope’s churches in Malbis and Foley, uses monetary donations from church members to buy toys for 1,600 foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
usahealthsystem.com
USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus
The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
Foley Christmas celebrations include snow, music, treats and more
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Christmas has come to town in Foley as the city gears up for its annual celebration of the holiday. Upcoming events include:. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with Christmas in the Park and the lighting of Foley’s official tree. Expect holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Awards for the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will also be given out.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
Gulf Shores looking for wetland contractor for controlled burns
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – At a its joint work/regular session on Dec. 5, Gulf Shores will discuss paying $480,000 to Make Forestry Corp. for site work on National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-funded wetlands acquired by the on the Oyster Bay Nature Preserve and the Wenzel Wetland Preserve. The council will meet at 4 p.m. at city hall.
utv44.com
Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Banana Pudding with Barnyard Buffet
JJ from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious banana pudding. Watch the video to see how it’s prepared. Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Blvd. S, Saraland, AL. For more on the restaurant visit their website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
amazingamerica.com
Nine Must-See Spots in Pensacola
Are you a huge beach buff who dreams of invitingly warm, brilliantly green, and irresistibly soothing seas? Look no further than the northwest Florida panhandle and Pensacola! While gorgeous weather and pristine beaches are the main reasons for constant tourist influx to Pensacola, the region offers much more for those interested in history, art culture, and all things nautical. Here’s our list of some of the top attractions in the Pensacola area.
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0