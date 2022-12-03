Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football Playoffs
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa State
KCCI.com
Vape detectors to be installed in Marshalltown schools
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Schools in the Marshalltown Community School District will soon see vape detectors. On Monday night, the school board unanimously approved the purchase and installation of the sensors. Like smoke detectors, they can go off if abnormalities are detected in the air. The district says this is...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools report high rate of absences due to illness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Viruses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are taking an important toll on the Des Moines Public Schools. The district says that 10 different schools are now reporting that 10% of their students are absent. Most of the absences are "illness-related." Teachers are being hit...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa man receives mysterious birthday cards from all over the world
DES MOINES, Iowa — About a month before his 50th birthday, a Des Moines hairdresser started receiving birthday cards from all over the world. All of the cards were signed by the Grim Reaper. Over a year later, he had received around 40 letters — all with different handwriting....
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
KCCI.com
Decommissioned fire hydrants transformed into art
AMES, Iowa — Decommissioned fire hydrants are getting new life thanks to some local artists. The four hydrants have been repainted and installed at the Ames Dog Park on Billy Sunday Road. The painted hydrants will stay at the Dog Park for two years. That's when new designs will...
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
KCCI.com
Close Up: Iowa caucuses, RSV in Iowa, Varsity Cinema reopens
DES MOINES, Iowa — On this episode of Close Up, we take a look at a recent change in the Democratic National Committee's presidential nominating calendar and what it could mean for Iowa's future. Iowa doctors say respiratory syncytial virus hit harder and earlier than expected. State health officials...
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
KCCI.com
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad opened Jim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and...
KCCI.com
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
KCCI.com
Downtown Des Moines building being sold to MidAmerican Energy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith says it's selling one of its downtown buildings to MidAmerican Energy Co. According to an email sent out to employees this morning, Dotdash Meredith plans to sell its North Building, located at 1615 Locust St. The sale should be complete on April 1,...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Student arrested with gun at Des Moines middle school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School student has been arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana, according to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools. According to DMPS, officers were actively searching for the student before the arrest. The student was wanted for attempted...
KCCI.com
Polk County Auditor upholds Jack Whitver's voter profile, concludes he's a Grimes resident
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has concluded that Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a resident of Grimes and has upheld his voter profile. The decision comes after a challenge from another voter in Polk County, alleging Whitver did not reside in Grimes and...
KCCI.com
Sam Salomone's life will be celebrated Sunday in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines music lovers are mourning the death of Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Sam Salomone. Salomone died last week. He was 79. The family said he didn't want a regular funeral service. Instead, Salomone requested a big musical jam send-off. A celebration of life...
