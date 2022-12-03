Read full article on original website
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
Tennessee state library to display historic portrait photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library & Archives is putting its collection of over a million historic photographs on display for a new exhibit on portraits. The library in Nashville says its exhibit named Tennesseans Through the Lens: Portrait Photography in Tennessee is free and open to the public.
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS. EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit. Counties, including Maple...
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
