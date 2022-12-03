ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Linked as 'Trade-Up' Candidate in NFL Draft

By HH Staff
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts are being listed as a team who might look to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts currently have the No. 14 position in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Tankathon . They are being listed by Bleacher Report (B/R) as a prime candidate to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to target one of the premier quarterbacks in this cycle.

B/R put together a list of the top tradeable players in the NFL, and No. 1 on the list isn't a player at all, but an early pick in the draft.

"It doesn't take an active imagination to envision a team trading up even before the draft to try to land one of the top QB prospects," writes Kristopher Knox of B/R .

"In 2021, for example, the San Francisco 49ers traded 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to move from No. 12 to No. 3 in the first round. That was before San Francisco even knew which quarterbacks would be available at its pick."

Quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and Will Levis of Kentucky are three quarterbacks who could go top 10 this year. In a mock draft earlier this week, the Colts hit the jackpot by getting Stroud at No. 14 , but he's more likely to go first overall than drop into the teens.

With a tough sled of teams still on the schedule to finish the season, the Colts might not have to trade up to target one of the draft's top-three quarterbacks. The Colts will be heavy underdogs in four of the last five games with the Dallas Cowboys , Minnesota Vikings , LA Chargers , and New York Giants on the docket.

If the Colts feel the need to move up in the draft to target a franchise quarterback, it might not take the haul the Dolphins got from the 49ers in 2021.

The Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) and Chicago Bears look like they will have top-five picks, and B/R pegs them as possible move-down candidates.

"The Bears would own the No. 2 pick if the season ended today, and they appear to have a rising quarterback in Justin Fields," writes Knox.

"The Seahawks would hold the fourth pick—from Denver in the Wilson trade—and they could look to re-sign surprising breakout Geno Smith instead of drafting a quarterback."

"Teams projected to pick in the middle of Round 1 such as the Indianapolis Colts (14th) and Atlanta Falcons (15th) could be realistic trade partners in this scenario."

It's been a disappointing season for the Colts, and they'll need to finally find a quarterback of the future. The good news for Indianapolis is that there looks to be several ways to make the happen next year including a trade if necessary.

