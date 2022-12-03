New York Giants Mailbag: OBJ, the Playbook, and More

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com . We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

Hi Adam. I think it would depend on when OBJ signed. If they signed him on a Friday or Saturday, I don't think he's ready to play that weekend. If he comes in on a Tuesday or Wednesday, I think he may get a limited package of plays to execute.

Nick, the only reason I can come up with is that not all of them have countermoves when they're stonewalled. Not to single out Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but once he learns some counter moves to thwart what's done to him, I think you'll see him finish a lot more sacks than he has this year.

Hi Satoshi. I don't think the special teams woes are all on Thomas McGaughey. I've expressed concern in the past about the inconsistency and lack of touch by the punter. Also, with guys coming in and out of the lineup due to injury, it's been challenging to field a consistent core group and get some of these guys to maintain their lane integrity. That said, I'm sure some adjustments can be made at the coaching level to help the unit out, and I'm sure T-Mac would be the first to admit that he has to do a better job of coaching these guys up.

That's an interesting question, James, and a topic that's come up. But no, I don't think they've purposely held anything back. I think they try to win with a barebones game plan, and if they have to add a little to it here and there, they do so as the situation warrants.

I don't think emptying the entire playbook every week is necessary. Now could there be some trick plays that we haven't seen yet? Sure. But I don't think they've said anything like, "Okay, we're gonna hold back our super secret 30 personnel package until we face the Eagles."

Yes, I do, Nick. Look, we can all agree that Beckham wasn't the definition of maturity early in his career and was a lightning rod for attention, both good and bad. But if he's matured and can adhere to the locker room parameters set by head coach Brian Daboll, then why wouldn't John Mara give his blessing on bringing him back if that's what Schoen and Daboll believe is best for the team?

Wouldn't that be counterproductive and him reneging on his promise to let them run the team as they see fit so long as there wasn't a glaring issue at stake? As distasteful as that touchdown celebration was, other players have landed on this roster that were later revealed to have engaged in far worse behavior.

I don't know. I wasn't there, and with all due respect to your question, I'm not going to speculate or worry about it.

(From Joe G.) What is beginning to be worrying is the Giants will become the Lions of the 2020s. The Lions, for several years, drafted a receiver #1 or 2 straight but got nowhere. The Giants need a WR, AGAIN, even with using high draft choices. Our most pressing need, along with many others, is a good CB. Yes, we need an OG, TE, ILB, DL, perhaps a C, and a good WR.

Right now, I rate us as the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Hey, Slayton is our No. 1, and everyone was looking to trade him earlier, you, Other press, fans, and myself. I know you are not in favor of signing OBJ, but I think if we can sign him, we could hold off with drafting a WR, No. 1 or 2, for a year and go to other pressing areas. What are your thoughts on actually fixing our WR position this season and, more so, next season?

Joe, I've said this before and will say it again. This team isn't one receiver away from making a run. You sign OBJ to a $20 million per year deal, and guess what? Chances are pretty high that you don't have the money to re-sign another guy down the road.

The answer is to draft. Yes, the Giants made a mistake with Toney. But that was the previous regime. (for the record, you can't say they made a mistake with Wan'Dale Robinson, as it's not their fault the guy tore up his ACL.)

Look, they re-did the tight ends group and the inside linebacker group. Give Joe Schoen some time to continue working his magic. There was no way this team would be fixed in one off-season. And no one foresaw that Toney would end up traded, Shepard would tear his ACL, and Golladay would continue to struggle. No one saw Collin Johnson going down with a season-ending injury, either.

Yes, receiver is a need, but it's not the only one. And as I've said before, the Giants see their needs differently than the media and fan base. So let's have a little faith in Schoen to fix this roster--this is only the first year. Thus far, I don't think he's done anything to dent one's trust in his ability to get things right.

Join the Giants Country Community