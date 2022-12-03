Read full article on original website
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WILSON’S MILLS – Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on US Highway 70 at Strickland Road. Around 9:00pm Friday, Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said an Infinity was traveling westbound on US Highway 70 when the driver ran a red light at the Strickland Road intersection. The Infinity struck a Jeep crossing through the intersection.
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
A California teen is being hailed as a hero for saving his father's life. The teen lifted a truck off his dad, who was trapped underneath the vehicle. Reporter Lee Anne Denyer with affiliate KCRA has the details.
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
A large fish that washed up on North Topsail Beach near the pier could be on display at the State Natural Sciences Museum.
Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned. The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without...
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority. Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
If you need to sign up for health insurance but you’ve been putting it off; there is free, unbiased help coming your way. WRAL and 5 On Your Side are partnering with the North Carolina Navigator Consortium to help people find their way through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
