Eugene, OR

KVAL

Oregon men lose to UCLA in first Pac-12 road game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon men’s basketball team got off to a solid start against No. 21 UCLA, leading 27-21 at halftime. The Ducks would keep it close throughout the second half before ultimately falling, 65-56. Quincy Gurrier led the team with 15 points in the losing...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State men fall just short against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVAL

Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KVAL

Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Kidnapping suspect from Washington apprehended in Lane County after chase

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A kidnapping suspect that had fled from police in Washington State with his three victims was found and apprehended in Lane County. Lane County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted by Vancouver, Washington police Tuesday, December 6 just after 1:00 a.m. that the suspect and his victims may be in Lane County.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Parents organize rally to bring awareness to dangerous driving near Amazon Parkway

EUGENE, Ore. — Parents, students, and employees from local public schools and the University of Oregon gathered today to bring awareness to excessive speeding in the Amazon Parkway area near Charlemagne Elementary school, alongside the wider Amazon Parkway Area. "We are gathering of concerned residents asking drivers to please...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

EPD provides 33 kids with gifts in annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police joined up with 33 students from Lane County to shop for gifts and food. Fred Meyer partnered with EPD to organize the event, where children went around picking out gifts for their...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

NORAD Santa Tracker goes live for the season

EUGENE, Ore. — Tis the season for tracking Jolly Old Saint Nicholas! NORAD is firing up the radar to keep a close eye on the sky for Santa Clause come Christmas Eve. NORAD's got it down to a science now. They've been tracking Santa for more than 65 years.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
LINN COUNTY, OR

