Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
wlen.com
Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash
Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
Suspect steals Charger SRT Hellcat from TPD impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 20, 2019. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a Toledo Police Department impound lot in north Toledo around early Friday. According to a police report, an unknown...
13abc.com
1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
nbc24.com
One dead, four others hurt in three-car crash on I-75 in Wood County
HENRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Brandy Houghtalling, 34, of Whitehouse died following a three-car crash on Interstate 75 northbound around 10:13 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say Ivory Quinn, 30, of Toledo was driving a 2008 Cadillac SRX northbound when she...
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery closing after two years in business
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo ice cream shop is closing its doors roughly two years after opening. Milkster Nitrogen Creamery, located at 5333 Monroe St., made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The establishment's last day in business will be Dec. 17. "We’re sorry things didn’t work...
Two teens injured in shootings along Potomac Drive Friday and Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two teens were injured by gunfire in separate events along the same block of Potomac Drive in west Toledo since Friday. Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday officers were at Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated matter when a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Toledo police said.
13abc.com
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
13abc.com
Ukrainian family arrives in Toledo area
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg. Mostly cloudy with a few rounds of light rain, and a stronger system delivering a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith breaks down your work-week forecast. Hope for the Holidays toy count. Updated: 6 hours ago. This year's drive-thru bashes brought in more...
Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
Ohio Auditor's office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor's office confirmed Monday it is investigating the city of Perrysburg. A spokesperson said the investigation is "ongoing," but did not provide further details. WTOL 11 also obtained the original complaint, which stems from an anonymous letter addressed to former City Councilwoman Deborah Born dated Jan. 11 of this year.
Vacant north Toledo house 'total loss' after overnight fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning at the intersection of Chase Street and New York Avenue in north Toledo. According to the battalion chief present, firefighters went into defensive mode while battling the blaze due to the amount of fire in the structure. They let the fire burn through the roof and began putting water through the roof.
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
13abc.com
No injuries after house fire on Campbell Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m. The battalion chief said all residents got out safe but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additionally, crews had trouble at first because the closest...
Toledo, Land Bank awarded $9.8 million to demolish blighted properties
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and the Lucas County Land Bank will get $9.8 million to demolish vacant homes affecting the city with blight. "We're going to be able to do more work in this community than any other community in the state of Ohio," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. Kapszukiewicz...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 3