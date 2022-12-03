The Cody Basketball teams will tip-off their seasons in Gillette this week as they take part in the Remax Early Bird Tournament. The Fillies are coming off a record breaking campaign from a season ago and are led by their senior class. These girls enter the season with one goal, to win a State Title. Last Saturday, they took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Head Coach Chris Wagner to preview the season ahead.

CODY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO