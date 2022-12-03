ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
mybighornbasin.com

Preview: Cody Basketball Tips-off Season in Gillette

The Cody Basketball teams will tip-off their seasons in Gillette this week as they take part in the Remax Early Bird Tournament. The Fillies are coming off a record breaking campaign from a season ago and are led by their senior class. These girls enter the season with one goal, to win a State Title. Last Saturday, they took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Head Coach Chris Wagner to preview the season ahead.
CODY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Gillette man charged with first-degree arson

GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Jo Co Republicans Select Three Clerk Candidates

Johnson County’s Republican Central Committee considered five applicants interested in taking the county clerk position, which has been vacated by Kate Harriet, who won the election for the position and was scheduled to take the position in January, but has since withdrawn from the position. The five applicants; Jody...

Comments / 0

Community Policy