Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Preview: Cody Basketball Tips-off Season in Gillette
The Cody Basketball teams will tip-off their seasons in Gillette this week as they take part in the Remax Early Bird Tournament. The Fillies are coming off a record breaking campaign from a season ago and are led by their senior class. These girls enter the season with one goal, to win a State Title. Last Saturday, they took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Head Coach Chris Wagner to preview the season ahead.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Stand-off suspect identified as deceased inmate at the Campbell County jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man who stood off against Gillette police last week and who had been facing felony drug charges has died while in custody at the Campbell County Detention Center, authorities said Friday. Kenneth R. Durrah, 36, was identified by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Dec....
svinews.com
Gillette man charged with first-degree arson
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
Sheridan Media
Jo Co Republicans Select Three Clerk Candidates
Johnson County’s Republican Central Committee considered five applicants interested in taking the county clerk position, which has been vacated by Kate Harriet, who won the election for the position and was scheduled to take the position in January, but has since withdrawn from the position. The five applicants; Jody...
Comments / 0