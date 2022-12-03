ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Canton brewery project gets boost

Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
CANTON, NY
Guitar concert at Potsdam museum

Local jazz guitarist Paul Meyers performs a concert Sunday, Dec 4, at the Potsdam Public Museum, also available by Zoom. The concert was a fundraiser for the museum. Photo submitted by Potsdam Public Museum.
POTSDAM, NY
Road to Bog River Dam will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, will be closed starting Tuesday, December 6 to allow for construction to maintain the dam. All vehicles must be removed from the access road to the...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
CANTON, NY
Breakfast with Santa in Norwood

Among the many children visiting this morning with Santa at the Norwood American Legion’s Breakfast with Santa event is three-month old Stormi McGregor, of Norfolk. The free breakfast continues through 11 a.m. NCNow photo.
NORWOOD, NY
Lake Placid man facing a felony for grocery store thefts

NORTH ELBA | A Lake Placid man was arrested Dec. 3 accused of stealing nearly $5,500 from a local grocery store. New York State Police troopers charged Vadim Bacsan with third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into ongoing thefts at the Hannaford store in town. Authorities believe the 35-year-old stole...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Meals on Wheels money

The Massena Sons of Amvets recently made a $500 donation to the local Meals on Wheels. Pictured above are Sons member Gary Paller, Sister Cindy Sullivan, Stacie Sweet, Trudy Shirley and Son Andy LaPointe. Submitted Photo.
MASSENA, NY
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case

Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
GOUVERNEUR, NY

