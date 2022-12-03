Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
northcountrynow.com
Guitar concert at Potsdam museum
Local jazz guitarist Paul Meyers performs a concert Sunday, Dec 4, at the Potsdam Public Museum, also available by Zoom. The concert was a fundraiser for the museum. Photo submitted by Potsdam Public Museum.
informnny.com
Road to Bog River Dam will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, will be closed starting Tuesday, December 6 to allow for construction to maintain the dam. All vehicles must be removed from the access road to the...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
northcountrynow.com
Breakfast with Santa in Norwood
Among the many children visiting this morning with Santa at the Norwood American Legion’s Breakfast with Santa event is three-month old Stormi McGregor, of Norfolk. The free breakfast continues through 11 a.m. NCNow photo.
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
Lake Placid man facing a felony for grocery store thefts
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
northcountrynow.com
Meals on Wheels money
The Massena Sons of Amvets recently made a $500 donation to the local Meals on Wheels. Pictured above are Sons member Gary Paller, Sister Cindy Sullivan, Stacie Sweet, Trudy Shirley and Son Andy LaPointe. Submitted Photo.
informnny.com
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
northcountrynow.com
Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case
Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
