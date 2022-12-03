ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Championship to feature familiar name for Bulldogs fans.

By Christian Kirby II
 4 days ago

Georgia and LSU have not played each other since 2019. But this Saturday, Bulldog fans may recognize a name that is very familiar

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers will compete in their 5th SEC Championship matchup in the last 20 years. This will be the first time the 2 teams play since the 2019 SEC Championship game, where Georgia was decimated by a passing onslaught from Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

Both of these rosters have undergone significant changes since that game. New players, new coordinators, and even a new head coach for LSU. However, the Georgia faithful should recognize one name in particular. LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari. While BJ will not be wearing red and black for tomorrow's game, he still has a massive connection to this Georgia Football team.

Ojulari is the younger brother of UGA great Azeez Ojulari. Azeez played for the Bulldogs for 3 years (which included the 2019 SECCG) and totaled 9.5 sacks in the shortened 2020 season before being drafted in the second round by the New York Giants.

The Ojulari brothers both attended Marietta highschool along with current Georgia Tight end and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. Both brothers were recruited as 4 star linebackers with Azeez signing with the Bulldogs in 2018 while BJ signed with the Tigers in the year 2020

In his 3 years with the Tigers, BJ has amassed 122 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 16 sacks . He has grown into one the leaders of this LSU team that has surprised many by winning the SEC West in head coach Brian Kelly’s first year. Look for the outside backer to have a big impact in tomorrow’s game.

