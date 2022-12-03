Read full article on original website
Related
When does the World Cup resume? | FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for every World Cup 2022 match in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup, a competition between the world’s best international soccer teams, continues on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 (12/9/22) when Brazil faces Croatia in the quarter final round at Education City Stadium in Qatar. Fans can watch the match – and every World Cup match – on...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0