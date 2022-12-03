Read full article on original website
Ex Premier League, World Cup star William Gallas picks France to beat England
William Gallas might be the perfect person to speak to about Saturday’s upcoming 2022 World Cup quarterfinal heavyweight clash between France and England. Gallas played for the French at two World Cups (2006 and 2010), and he also starred for three London clubs in the Premier League: Chelsea, where he was a two-time champion (2004-05 and 2005-06), Arsenal, and Tottenham. He will be particularly interested in that final quarterfinal contest, with many people saying the winner of France England could go on to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy on December 18.
World Cup 2022: Belgium's Eden Hazard retires from international soccer
Belgium forward Eden Hazard will retire from international soccer, he announced Wednesday morning on social media.
When does the World Cup resume? | FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for every World Cup 2022 match in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup, a competition between the world’s best international soccer teams, continues on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 (12/9/22) when Brazil faces Croatia in the quarter final round at Education City Stadium in Qatar. Fans can watch the match – and every World Cup match – on...
