SAN DIEGO — Time is money, and Aaron Judge is using all the time he can to get all the money possible. Judge’s free agency has stretched into Day 3 of the MLB Winter Meetings, and there’s still no indication that the 30-year-old slugger is leaning toward the Yankees or the Giants — the only two teams believed to be in the running for his services.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO