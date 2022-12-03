ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex Premier League, World Cup star William Gallas picks France to beat England

William Gallas might be the perfect person to speak to about Saturday’s upcoming 2022 World Cup quarterfinal heavyweight clash between France and England. Gallas played for the French at two World Cups (2006 and 2010), and he also starred for three London clubs in the Premier League: Chelsea, where he was a two-time champion (2004-05 and 2005-06), Arsenal, and Tottenham. He will be particularly interested in that final quarterfinal contest, with many people saying the winner of France England could go on to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy on December 18.
NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch

The boys swimming season is only a couple of days away. Heading into yet another year that is loaded with talent all around New Jersey, group titles are the ultimate team prize. Before Opening Day on December 8, have a look at NJ.com’s favorites to win it all in each group.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy