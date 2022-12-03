Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports historyJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
West Jersey Football League all-stars: Classic Division, 2022
Following are the West Jersey Football League Classic Division all-stars for the 2022 season. Selections were made by league coaches. The NJ Advance Media football staff was not involved in the selection process. Offense - First Team. QB: Ben Cohen, Cherry Hill East. RB: Damian Ricketts, Florence. RB: Jairo Pardin,...
Girls swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A
Ripping to a Group A championship alongside the Union County title, Westfield had a perfect 16-0 season. They took on the state’s very best, racking up a handful of ranked wins to prove that they belonged at the top. This team returns a ton of talent and it all starts with Clare Logan. She’s in the conversation of best swimmer in New Jersey and will be tough to defeat her in all events. Emily Constable, Abby Bebel, Lauren Lane, Brooke McAndrew , Jacqueline Moser and Emily Kapuscinski will be major contributors as well on a very young, but already very experienced Blue Devils roster. Cherry Hill East returns a few All-State swimmers and will apply the pressure on Westfield as a top threat in Group A in a potential finals rematch.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A
Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
Rutgers eyes historic win vs. Ohio State in 1st Big Ten road trip of season
As Steve Pikiell spoke to his Rutgers basketball team about its upcoming road trip to Ohio State, reminding them that they’re headed to a venue where they have never won, Caleb McConnell enthusiastically shook his head. The Scarlet Knights’ most veteran player is well aware of the struggles at...
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Gloucester Catholic ice hockey preview, 2022-23: New coach hopes to lean on team’s depth
Mostly everything about this year’s Gloucester Catholic team will feel awfully familiar from last season’s team. With most of its varsity players back from its 9-10-1 team last season, Gloucester Catholic looks primed to make another deep run at the Non-Public state tournament. However, they’ll have to do...
Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways
Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
