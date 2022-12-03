Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Plan Sends Bus a New DirectionGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Rutgers eyes historic win vs. Ohio State in 1st Big Ten road trip of season
As Steve Pikiell spoke to his Rutgers basketball team about its upcoming road trip to Ohio State, reminding them that they’re headed to a venue where they have never won, Caleb McConnell enthusiastically shook his head. The Scarlet Knights’ most veteran player is well aware of the struggles at...
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Hunterdon Central ice hockey preview, 2022-23: Veteran group targets championship success
Compared to a year ago, Hunterdon Central’s boys’ ice hockey team faces vastly different expectations. Last year, Hunterdon Central had several question marks surrounding its roster, which was filled with unproven and inexperienced players. However, several players stepped up last season en route to a 9-6-3 finish in 2022, as Hunterdon Central was a top contender in the Skyland Conference.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
Girls swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A
Ripping to a Group A championship alongside the Union County title, Westfield had a perfect 16-0 season. They took on the state’s very best, racking up a handful of ranked wins to prove that they belonged at the top. This team returns a ton of talent and it all starts with Clare Logan. She’s in the conversation of best swimmer in New Jersey and will be tough to defeat her in all events. Emily Constable, Abby Bebel, Lauren Lane, Brooke McAndrew , Jacqueline Moser and Emily Kapuscinski will be major contributors as well on a very young, but already very experienced Blue Devils roster. Cherry Hill East returns a few All-State swimmers and will apply the pressure on Westfield as a top threat in Group A in a potential finals rematch.
Gloucester Catholic ice hockey preview, 2022-23: New coach hopes to lean on team’s depth
Mostly everything about this year’s Gloucester Catholic team will feel awfully familiar from last season’s team. With most of its varsity players back from its 9-10-1 team last season, Gloucester Catholic looks primed to make another deep run at the Non-Public state tournament. However, they’ll have to do...
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
Devils tie another NHL record in 3-0 win over Blackhawks | 3 takeaways
Another game, another record-breaking win for the Devils. After crushing the last-place Blackhawks, 3-0, on Tuesday, coach Lindy Ruff’s team improved their record to 21-4-1 (43 points) – which leads the NHL though the quarter mark. The Devils are one of six teams in league history to achieve 21 wins in their first 26 contests.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
