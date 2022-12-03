ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider

How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports' Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. He said on the Week 13 edition of "FMIA": "I...
49ers sign ex-Jets quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers had a rough Sunday. They lost their No. 2 quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the remainder of the season with a broken foot. Garoppolo had been filling in for starting quarterback Trey Lance, who previously suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Odell Beckham Jr. guessing game continues: ‘Watch the Eagles’

That’s what everyone is wondering about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait.”
ARIZONA STATE
Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders

Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)

Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian Daboll — a sideline sight to behold — has remade Giants with mix of fury and friendly | Will he finish the job?

Brian Daboll ripped off his headset and started screaming, out toward the field, as he stormed up and down the Giants’ sideline. He swung his hand, punching the air. Daboll’s center, Jon Feliciano, had just been flagged for taunting with six minutes left in regulation Sunday against the Commanders — a critical penalty that prevented the Giants, up seven points, from extending their lead.
