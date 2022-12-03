Read full article on original website
Related
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
After losing out to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and just generally not having things not go his way, Sami Zayn sought some friendship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. What began with Zayn helping The Usos in matches, and playing the role of annoying little brother, led to him...
Top Star “Medically Disqualified” From Appearing On SmackDown
Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s main attractions, is no longer scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown after being pulled because of medical concerns. Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Appearing On SmackDown. In a tweet sent on December 5, 2022, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the following announcement;. Unfortunately I...
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Jim Cornette Names Who Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Jim Cornette has expressed who he wants to be the next in line to challenge for MJF’s AEW World Championship, along with who should never get a shot at the title. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, defeating Jon Moxley after a shocking turn by Mox’s former mentor William Regal. This alliance would be short lived, with the new AEW World Champion attacking Regal on the November 30th episode of Dynamite. Assuming that MJF successfully defends the title against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special, where Starks has received a shot due to winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans will find out who is next to challenge for the gold.
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
William Regal Said To Have “Regretted” AEW Move, Citing Maturity Issue With Management
After weeks of rampant speculation it was reported on December 4th that William Regal was “gone” from AEW. Furthermore, the star is said to be going back to WWE, less than a year after being released by the company. On the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, William...
WWE SmackDown Ratings – December 2nd, 2022
The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Survivor Series saw Ricochet take on Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in the main event. The two competed in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, and after a highly-praised match full of frenetic action, Ricochet emerged victorious. After his win, he’s guaranteed a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
WWE Raw Ratings – December 5th, 2022
The December 5th episode of WWE Raw emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and saw a series of triple threat matches to determine who will face off next week for a chance at Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. In the first bout, Bayley was victorious in defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley when she scored the pinfall on Asuka.
Who Was Bray Wyatt’s Last Opponent Before His WWE Release?
Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th. His appearance came after weeks of teases across WWE television and live events. The ‘white rabbit’ vignettes became a regular feature of WWE programming and included interactive puzzles, all signalling to his return. Since...
Seth Rollins Shares Incredible Heartwarming Story About Jonathan Gresham
Though Seth Rollins is one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s hottest commodities these days, it is heartwarming to see that he still remembers his roots. Before WWE, Seth Rollins was a regular in several top American indie promotions, such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Full Impact Pro.
Kevin Owens On Why He’s Trying To Distance His Career From Sami Zayn’s
The history between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is well-documented. The two have been friends for decades, and their public friendship has been put to the test numerous times as they’ve become on-screen rivals in various promotions. After years in promotions such as ROH and PWG, Kevin Owens finally...
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
Young Rock Seemingly Teases Dwayne Johnson Winning Universal Title In Near Future
As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, rumours are starting to run rampant about what matches will feature on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Perhaps one of the most rumoured potential appearances is from Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as “The Rock” in WWE for several years. After...
Ronda Rousey Claims DDT Botch Was A Result Of Trying To Keep Shotzi Safe
Ronda Rousey has laughed off suggestions that she should be fired after a disappointing performance at Survivor Series. At the event, Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but many fans were less than impressed with the action in the ring. Rousey already has a strained relationship...
William Regal’s Advice Was Not Being Appreciated Backstage, AEW Star Responds
With William Regal seemingly heading back to WWE, there has been a clamour to find out just what went wrong in AEW. After all, the star had been with the company for less than nine months. With the rumour mill in full swing, EC3 claimed that he has heard that...
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has paid tribute to friend and former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee during a recent live event in the former Luke Harper’s home town of Rochester, New York. Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee. Following an unsuccessful United States Championship match against champion Austin Theory, Rollins would...
