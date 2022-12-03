Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play in-state rival Marquette at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are coming off a disappointing loss to Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will want to make a statement against the Golden Eagles. Marquette upset No. 10 Baylor on Tuesday, and a win against them on the road could be a huge boost to Wisconsin’s resume.

The Badgers will likely rely on the scoring of point guard Chucky Hepburn, who has stepped up big in the last two games with 17-point and 23-point performances. Hopefully, the Badgers can play better on defense against the Golden Eagles, since it was a weak point against Wake Forest.

This rivalry game should live up to the hype, as both teams are trying to work their way into the polls and build momentum before the start of their in-conference schedules.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 3, 2022

Dec. 3, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

3:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl: 14.4 PPG

Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 14.1 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl: 7.1 RPG

Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro: 6.1 RPG

Assists Leaders: