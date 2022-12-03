Read full article on original website
The many sins of Prosecutor Valdes | Editorial
Some top Democrats are now publicly defending the Passaic County Prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as a broad coalition of critics demand her resignation. The excuse they’re making for her, in essence, is that this whole fuss is just about a few vindictive employees. John Currie, her political patron who also helped Murphy get elected, has even claimed that the criticisms of Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican, might be racist.
Gov. Murphy to undergo minor surgery unrelated to previous health issues
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo minor outpatient surgery Wednesday, his office told NJ Advance Media. The office declined to identify the procedure, saying only that it’s medical — and thus not cosmetic — but unrelated to previous health issues. That includes the cancerous tumor Murphy had removed from his kidney in 2020.
N.J. lawmakers won’t launch their own probe into COVID, at least not now, top Dem says
While Gov. Phil Murphy last week announced a long-awaited outside review into how New Jersey responded to COVID-19 under his leadership, Republican lawmakers have continued to call for a separate legislative probe, complete with subpoena power. But New Jersey’s top state lawmaker said there aren’t plans for the Democratic-controlled state...
Congress gives highest honor to slain N.J. officer, but family snubs GOP leadership
Standing under the dome in the Capitol rotunda, members of Congress presented their highest honor Tuesday to the Capitol and Washington D.C. police officers who protected them on Jan. 6, 2021, among them Brian Sicknick, the South River native who died a day after being sprayed with chemicals by supporters of Donald Trump.
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which Murphy’s office said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers, a 21-year veteran of the commission, will replace outgoing...
New Jerseyans overwhelmingly want to ditch ballots that favor party candidates | Opinion
Political insiders have long known that New Jersey’s corrupt ballot design system is designed to reward connected candidates at the expense of the constituents they purport to represent.
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
N.J. supports expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, poll shows
A wide majority of New Jerseyans are at least somewhat in favor of expanding Medicare to provide basic health care coverage to every U.S. resident, not just seniors, a new poll shows. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Tuesday found 71% of Garden State adults support to some degree (51% strongly, 20%...
N.J. purists, and fires, and bears, oh my | Editorial
For purposes of this discussion, view New Jersey bears and New Jersey trees as equal: Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration thinks there are too many of both in the state’s woodlands, and wants their number reduced. Plans for a bear hunt this month were in limbo because of court...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
New Jersey’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives | Opinion
The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court in the Bruen decision has determined individual citizens have a right to be in public with a concealed loaded firearm regardless of whether they can demonstrate a legitimate reason or concern for their safety. Ironically, this will undoubtedly cost the lives...
Plan to end 20 years of court oversight of child welfare system gains momentum after lawmakers initially stalled
A tentative plan to end nearly two decades of court-ordered supervision for New Jersey’s child welfare system in 2023 is finally gaining momentum after stalling for eight months in the state Legislature. On Monday, the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill that that would boost...
N.J. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,721 cases as positive tests continue to rise
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,721 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Tuesday as the seven-day average for positive tests continues to increase since Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. The Department of Health did not release the state’s...
N.J. bear hunt opens after appeals court lifts emergency stay
New Jersey’s first bear hunt since 2020 started Tuesday, a day later than planned, after a state appeals court ruling lifted an emergency stay and rejected arguments by animal rights groups seeking to block the hunt. “Initially, we are not convinced appellants’ right to due process was violated under...
Vape giant Juul to pay $438.5M to N.J., other states over allegations it marketed to teens
Embattled electronic cigarette maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to regulators in 33 states, including $33.6 million to New Jersey, to resolve claims it deceived customers about the dangers and potency of their products and marketed to teens, authorities announced Tuesday. Juul Labs Inc. — which is also...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
How to watch 2022 Georgia Runoff results: TV, time, channel, free live stream
The 2022 Georgia Runoffs are in full-swing on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The race will determine whether Senator Raphael Warnock wins a full term in the United States Senate, or if challenger Herschel Walker defeats him. Here’s the information you’ll need to watch the 2022 Georgia Runoffs on TV, or online...
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
