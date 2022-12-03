ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The many sins of Prosecutor Valdes | Editorial

Some top Democrats are now publicly defending the Passaic County Prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as a broad coalition of critics demand her resignation. The excuse they’re making for her, in essence, is that this whole fuss is just about a few vindictive employees. John Currie, her political patron who also helped Murphy get elected, has even claimed that the criticisms of Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican, might be racist.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
N.J. purists, and fires, and bears, oh my | Editorial

For purposes of this discussion, view New Jersey bears and New Jersey trees as equal: Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration thinks there are too many of both in the state’s woodlands, and wants their number reduced. Plans for a bear hunt this month were in limbo because of court...
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. bear hunt opens after appeals court lifts emergency stay

New Jersey’s first bear hunt since 2020 started Tuesday, a day later than planned, after a state appeals court ruling lifted an emergency stay and rejected arguments by animal rights groups seeking to block the hunt. “Initially, we are not convinced appellants’ right to due process was violated under...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ALABAMA STATE
