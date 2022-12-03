Texas transfer Frank Keller makes a big first impression on the Ames boys basketball team

Ames was looking for big things out of Frank Keller when he transferred from Cypress Park High School outside of Houston, Texas, before the start of the school year.

At 6 feet 6 inches and with tremendous length and athleticism, Keller clearly had the potential to be a matchup nightmare on the basketball court. He proved that to be the case in the season opener against Fort Dodge on Friday, leading the defending Class 4A state champions to a decisive 54-30 victory in their first game at the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court in Ames.

“Length is always good and Frank certainly brings length,” Ames head coach Vance Downs said. “He’s got some perimeter skills, he’s good from the free-throw line. He runs really well and wants to learn. Just a lot of positives and he’s going to get nothing but better.”

Keller went for 13 points in Friday's win. He put up nine in the first half when starters Lucas Lueth and Jamison Poe both sat for long stretches after getting into foul trouble.

Keller showed off his athleticism with three dunks. He was happy to do his part in his first game as a Little Cyclone.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for the program,” Keller said. “I’m going to listen to coach, do what he tells me to do and play hard every game.”

Keller didn't just put up points for Ames Friday. He was also a force grabbing rebounds and he blocked multiple shots.

“I get to the glass,” Keller said. “I can get every single board.”

His presence inside helped create several fastbreak opportunities, leading to easy baskets for his teammates. One of those teammates, DeShawn Long, scored a team-high 14 points in his first extensive varsity action.

Long was grateful for the chances provided to him by Keller and Lueth, who also stands 6-6 with a long wingspan as one of the best defenders in the state.

“Our inside game is outstanding with these two in there blocking shots, getting rebounds and getting us in transition,” Long said. “When it’s them getting boards it’s easy to get out and run and get a layup.”

Lueth, who had two dunks himself against Fort Dodge, is glad he has another tall, skilled teammate on the court with him. That gives Ames something very few teams have in Iowa.

“Usually teams only have one big, so we can pick on them,” Lueth said. “They’re throwing the ball to me, throwing to him and we’re always looking for each other.”

With Lueth being in early foul trouble and Keller playing in his first game, they just gave a taste of what they're capable of as a duo.

“We think they’ll do a nice job of playing off each other,” Downs said. “Their skill sets seem to mesh and their personalities seem to mesh. They get along really well.”

By the end of the season they could be one of the best forward combos in the state.

“It’s going to come with a few more games,” Lueth said. “We’re going to get there.”

Coming off the loss of All-State legend and current Iowa State Cyclone Tamin Lipsey and stars Trevion LaBeaux and Corey Phillips, Downs said it will be a while before Ames figures out what type of team it wants to be.

“I’m not quite sure what our identity is after game one,” Downs said. “It’s something that’s going to be in development well past the holiday. But this was a good place to start.”

With Keller on board, Ames has to like its chances of becoming another formidable unit capable of doing serious postseason damage.

“We’re going to play as one together,” Keller said. “We want to get better every single game.”